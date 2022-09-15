GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 51 years old.

Daniel was born in Warren on June 13, 1971, the son of Daniel E. Sr. and Gloria Ambrose Bellew.

He was a 1989 graduate of Niles McKinley High School where he excelled in basketball and track.

Mr. Bellew was employed for the L.B. Foster company where he worked with various railroad products.

Mr. Bellew was of Christian Faith. To say Daniel had a passion for billiards would be an understatement, you could find Daniel at numerous pool halls throughout the valley where he played on various leagues for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Ambrose of Niles; Daniel’s soulmate Tami Guzaliak with whom they made their home together; a son Daniel E. Bellew, III of Girard; a daughter, Amber Bellew; a sister Jill Bellew; a grandson, Carter; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Vickie Drescher; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Margaret Ambrose; paternal grandparents, Clifford and Florence Bellew.

