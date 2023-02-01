WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel B. Houle of Warren passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 5:50 p.m. in Burton Health Care Center. He was 76 years old.

Daniel was born Lewiston, Maine on October 6, 1946, the son of the late Bertrand J. and Lucille A. Roy Houle.

He was a graduate of St. Dominic Academy in Lewiston, Maine. Following high school, he earned his bachelor degree in accounting and finance from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

Mr. Houle proudly served our country in the United States Army earning the rank of Captain. He was commissioned as the commanding officer of the 509th Radio Research Intelligence Group during the Vietnam War. He received a bronze star medal. The fourth highest ranking award that a service member can achieve in the United States Military. Daniel received this award for his heroic actions in saving another officer’s life.

He retired after 30 years of employment as an accountant for the Delphi Packard Electric Company.

Daniel was the Champion High School girls’ soccer coach from 1992 to 2013. He was inducted into the Youngstown District Scholastic Soccer Coach Association Hall of Fame in 2015 for all of his many achievements throughout his coaching career.

In his spare time Daniel loved being a family man. Caring for his loving wife and always participating in his son’s interests and hobbies.

He is survived by his wife Diana Dobson Houle, whom he married December 2, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; a son Timothy Houle of Warren; three siblings, Lorraine (Omar) Parent, Norman (Linda) Houle, and Jerry (Debra) Houle all of Lewiston, Maine.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

