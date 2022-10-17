WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Runfola, 68, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:10 a.m. in her residence.

She was born October 29, 1953, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Joyce Stringer Smith.

Cynthia attended John Dickinson High School in Wilmington, Delaware.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bingo, gambling and lottery tickets.

Survivors include her son, Sean (Amanda) Smith of Clearwater, Florida; six siblings, Paul, Dennis, Sam, Steve, Gary and Shirley and a grandson, Brayden.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Runfola, who passed away on July 20, 2015; a sister-in-law, Donna Smith; her niece, Erika Smith and a great-niece, Melissa Antognoli.

Per Cynthia’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

