WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:21 a.m. in the ICU of UH St. John Medical Center. She was 41 years old.

Connie was born in Warren, Ohio on December 18, 1980, the daughter of Hubert H. and Dixie L. Flowers, Sr.

She was a 2000 graduate of Howland High School.

Connie enjoyed being outdoors working on her flower gardens. She cared greatly for animals, especially her dog, Sassy, who was her canine companion for 21 years. Connie cherished her family, the memories they made together and spending time with them.

She is survived by two daughters, Taylor L. Flowers and Lilly A. Tatum; a son, Chase Matthew Christopher Gordon; her parents, Hubert H. and Dixie L. Flowers, Sr.; her grandmother, Helen Moss; a brother, Hubert H. Flowers, Jr.; a sister, Mary Franklin and a granddaughter, Avalanna.

Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.

