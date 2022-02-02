WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Diane McFarland of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 4:54 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 77 years old.

Connie was born on December 31, 1944, in Northview, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Varner P. and Helen L. Dotson Davis.

She was a loving homemaker. Earlier in life, Connie worked as a waitress at various restaurants.

Mrs. McFarland was raised in the Salvation Army Church and later considered herself of Christian Faith.

Connie found enjoyment in reading a good book. She was also known for having a minor obsession with jewelry. Mrs. McFarland enjoyed listening to country music and older Gospel music. Her husband and her had a band, “The Sundowners” where she played tambourine and sang. Connie was a proud wife and mother to two military veterans. Most of all, Connie loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Her husband, Gary O. McFarland, whom she married on December 10, 1962, passed away on December 8, 2014.

She is survived by three children, Lorena L. Blackwell of Warren, Darrell “Jay” McFarland of Warren and Gayle (Matthew) Walker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Mabel Christian, Crystal Browning and Clarice Durtschi; a brother, Marc Davis; five grandchildren, Trevor, DJ, Gary Lee, Dominique (Brian) Manse, and Nathaniel; a great grandson, Blake.

In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers, Ricky, Danny, and Olie; a sister, Kathy; a son in law, Charles Blackwell.

Friends and family may send condolences

Calling hours will be on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with one hour of calling hours prior to the service.

Internment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where she will be rejoined with her husband.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

