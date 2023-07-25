GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudette S. Solida of Girard passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman. She was 61 years old.

Claudette was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on November 9, 1961, the daughter of the late Shelby Evans.

She graduated high school in Indiana and furthered her education at Kent State University.

Claudette was of Baptist faith.

Her world revolved around her family whom she loved greatly. She was a stay-at-home grandmother and cherished her time doing crafts and going places with her grandkids.

Claudette is survived by her loving husband, Brian Solida, whom she married on June 13, 1997; two daughters, Jama Solida and Riley Solida, both of Niles and four grandchildren, Madeline Solida, Michael Oliver, Jr., Kira Solida and Lillianna Oliver.

In addition to her mother, Claudette was preceded in death by her grandmother, Florence Evans who raised her after her mother’s passing; a brother, William Bowser and a sister, Amy McRoberts York.

At Claudette’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

