YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claribel Rosado Soler of Youngstown passed away on January 13, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 55 years old.

Claribel was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on November 28, 1966, the daughter of Pedro Antonio Rosado and Glady Soler Ortiz.

She attended schools in New York. Claribel was of Catholic faith.

Ms. Soler is survived by her lifelong companion of 35 years, Ceferino Masso Valentin; Her parents, Pedro Antonio Rosado and Glady Soler Ortiz of Brooklyn, New York; a son Pedro Antonio Masso Rosado; four sisters, Maria Dolores Rosado, Maria Minerva Rosado, Jaquelin Rosado Soler, Jessica Lidia Rosado Soler; four brothers, Pedro Rosado Soler, Hector Luis Rosado Soler, William Rosado Soler and Luis Angel Rosado Soler; three grandchildren, Nathan D. Masso Arzola, Alice N. Masso Arzola and Catalina Z. Masso Arzola.

At Claribel’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

