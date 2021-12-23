WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clair Allen Miller, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 8:48 p.m., in his residence. He was 60 years old.

Clair was born on July 28, 1961, in Warren, the son of the late Willis E. and Maxine Beason Miller.

He was a 1980 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Mr. Miller currently had 29 years of employment with Ohio Star Forge where he was a furnace operator.

Clair was of Catholic faith and a member of Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Mr. Miller had a love for the outdoors, you could always find him making memories with his family. From camping trips, cookouts and playing horseshoes, to working around the yard tending to his landscaping. In the fall he enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting. Clair found relaxation in watching wrestling, Sci-fi and John Wayne movies.

He is a current member of the United Steelworkers of America, Local Union 2243. Clair was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown and past social member of the VFW Post 4192 in Mineral Ridge.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Barbarini Miller, whom he married November 7, 1981; three children, Jeffrey Miller of Warren, Joshua (Jennifer) Miller of Southington and Jessica Miller and her fiancé Justin Bartolovich of Warren; a sister, Dorothy (Randy) Alfrey of Mineral Ridge; four grandchildren, Blake, Vance, Sophia and Mason. Clair is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Clair was preceded in death by three siblings, Willis E. Miller, Jr., Nelson E. (Patricia) Miller and Rose Miller and a nephew, Shawn Miller.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

There will be additional calling hours one hour prior to the service on Monday, December 27.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the funeral home.

At the family’s request masks are required during the calling hours and funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

