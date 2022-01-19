Chrystal R. “Cookie” Hetzler of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 8:43 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 60 years old.

Chrystal was born in Leavittsburg on December 11, 1961, the daughter of the late Robert Gleason and Marguerite “Peg” Fabian.

She was a graduate of LaBrae High School. Following high school, she attended Kent State University for Pre-Law.

Mrs. Hetzler was employed as a school bus driver for Trumbull County Co-op until her retirement in 2005.

Cookie attended Highway Tabernacle Church. She was a member of the American Garden Society and the American Handyman Society. In her free time, she enjoyed collecting comic books, working in her garden, woodworking, and arts and crafts. She loved her family and her animals.

She is survived by three siblings, Colette “Sandy” Quick of Warren, Sherry Lynn Prescott of Oklahoma, and Michael (Maria) Gleason of Katie, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin C. Hetzler, whom she married on April 3, 1993; a sister, Claudette “Cindy” Smith; a brother, Richard Allen Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church 3559 N. Park Ave. Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

