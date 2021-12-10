KENT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine J. Wilson of Kent, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in her residence. She was 68 years old.

Christine was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 6, 1953, the daughter of the late Billy Joe Widener and Jean Audrey McGarvey.

She was a laborer at various factories throughout the area. Christine also owned and operated her own private investigation company for many years.

Ms. Wilson was of Christian faith. She found enjoyment and relaxation tending to her flower garden. Christine was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her loving family. She was very talented with working on home remodeling projects. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished the time she spent and the memories she made with her family.

She is survived by three children, Tonya Wilson of Ravenna, Bill Wilson of Cleveland, and Nickol Wilson of Akron; a brother, Gary Widener and two sisters, Cindy Katona and Margaret Higgins; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by three sisters, Georgina Higgins, Deborah George, and Lois Seaton and brother, Michael Widener.

She will forever be loved and missed!

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Christine’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.