NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl B. Lyons of Niles passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 56.

Cheryl was born September 19, 1965, the daughter of the late Carol McAllister.

She was a 1984 graduate of Champion High School and furthered her education by obtaining her cosmetology certification.

She worked many years for her family’s business, Country Classics.

Cheryl was a member of North-Mar Church.

She was a collector of dragon items as well as funny pens, including her favorite pen, the pirate pen, that no longer worked but she could not part with. She loved her fuzzy socks and playing video games, especially ESO and the Dragon Age series. She also enjoyed reading and owned many books.

Cheryl is survived by two daughters, Lindsey (Brandon Foster) Lyons and Alicia DeMarco; a sister, Julie (Dennis) McAllister; two brothers, Gregory (Jennifer) McAllister and Jeff McAllister; two grandchildren, Diana Foster and Aiden Smith; and two stepsons, Chad LaMarr and Nathan LaMarr.

In addition to her father, Carrol McAllister, Cheryl was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike McAllister, and Mark McAllister; and a sister, Jamie McAllister.

