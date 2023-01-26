WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old.

Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone.

She was a Junior at Warren G. Harding High School and a Junior Soldier for the Salvation Army.

She was a very social person and loved being surrounded by her family and friends but most of all she loved animals, even more so than people sometimes. Chassidy was outspoken and always brutally honest but this was her way of showing that she cared and always wanted the best for others. She was an amazingly beautiful soul. God must’ve decided she was too good for this cruel world. She was your best friend or worst enemy, yet she could make you love her either way. She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and classmates, perhaps the community. She was going far in life taking this year to focus on her grades and achieving almost straight As. She was growing into an amazing young woman.

She is survived by her mother, Rose Richards and stepfather, James Stein; father, Roger Broadstone; seven siblings, Damiean Dickey, Jazmine Dickey, Laila Broadstone, Leeah Bash, Nevada Broadstone, Journey Broadstone and Tesla Broadstone; her grandparents, Sharon and John Hulvey, Grandpa Dennis Richards and Papa Terry Gregory.

Chassidy was welcomed into Heaven by her infant brother, Spencer; her Aunt Leeah and her paternal grandparents.

A time of gathering will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service being held at 2:00 p.m., in The Salvation Army Warren Corp Community Center, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

