LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlie A. Gibson of Lordstown, formerly of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. in his residence. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Gibson was born on January 21, 1934, in Niles, the son of William and Henrietta Marvin Gibson.

Charlie attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Following high school, Charlie enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his country in the Korean War as a Paratrooper in the 187 Airborne.

He was a truck driver for Harshman Industrial and owned and operated his own trucking company for many years. After Charlie retired, he transported boats for National Marine and drove bus for Community Bus Services.

Mr. Gibson was of Protestant faith. Charlie was ordained a minister in 1999 through Victory Harvest Ministry in North Jackson, Ohio.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed traveling while driving truck and in retirement.

His second wife, Demova Jean Hurst whom he married in 1971, passed away in 2007; Charlie’s third wife Mary Warner whom he married in 2007, passed away in 2015. His fourth wife Eloise Gibson whom he married in 2016.

He is survived by a daughter Jeannie (Gary) Ridgley of Tucson, Arizona; a son William (Carol) Gibson of Tucson, Arizona; a stepdaughter Cathy Degraw of Warren; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and two wives, Charlie was preceded in death by a stepson, Jimmy Degraw; four sisters, Billie Ritter, Wanita Ward, Marilyn Williams, and Caroline McDermott; a grandson, Greg Ridgley; a son-in-law, Gary Ridgley.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Charlie’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlie A. Gibson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.