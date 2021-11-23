Charles N. Knight, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Knight, Jr. of Niles, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. He was 59 years old.

Charles was born on August 5, 1962, in Warren, the son of the late Charles N. Knight, Sr. and Janice DeMoss Knight.

He was a 1980 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. Knight delivered 500 newspapers daily for the Warren Tribune for over 20 years.

His true passion was anything to do with cars. From attending car shows and swap meets to admiring his favorite car, the 1969 Chevelle. You could always find Charles in his garage working on his vehicles. Charles also played in numerous bowling leagues throughout the area. He cherished all the memories he made with his grandchildren and time spent with his Palpian Pomeranian, Sophie.

He proudly served our country from 1983 to 1987 and was honorably discharged from the United States Army.

Charles is survived by his wife, Judy Anne Stimak Knight, whom he married October 23, 1986; a daughter, Kimberly Knight of Canada; three sons, Stephen (Amanda) Knight of Warren, Anthony (Sonja) Stimak of Liberty and Kristopher Stimak of Niles; two sisters, Teri (John) Caroso of Niles and Christine Martinez of California; a brother, Michael Lawerance of Girard and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Knight and a sister-in-law.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.