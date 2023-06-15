NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Esslinger Smith, Jr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 4:54 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 58 years old.

Charles was born on April 23, 1965, the son of the late Charles and Bertha Lee Smith, Sr.

After obtaining his GED, Charles worked as a drywaller and handyman from the age of 16 years old.

In his spare time, he could be found with a fishing pole in his hands. Recently he has discovered his love of survival documentaries, especially ones involving the Alaskan Frontier. He also enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows.

He is survived by his three children, Dalton Smith of Niles, Colton Smith of Niles and Azaria Smith of Kent.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Slovinsky, who he married on February 14, 2009, until her passing December 28, 2022.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. His cremains will be spread in the Everglades in Florida.

