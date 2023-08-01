YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held at Noon on Friday, August 4 at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home in Niles, for Charles “Chuck” W. Gallagher, who passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.



Chuck was born in Youngstown on July 17, 1942, a son of the late Charles J. and Matilda J. (Traynor) Gallagher.

Chuck was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was proud to deliver Hostess cakes for 35 years.

On March 25, 1972, Chuck married his wife, Mary Anne (Ciolli) and together they shared 51 years of marriage and raised three daughters.



In his free time, Chuck enjoyed coaching and watching sports and was an avid history buff (particularly WWII) but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and being first in line to watch his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. Everyone knew he would be extra early to get the perfect seat!



Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Anne; three daughters, Michelle (JT)

DelGarbino, Kelley Gallagher and Jill Mansfield; grandchildren Jack, Alex, Drew and Gianna DelGarbino, Ella, Adele and Nathan Mansfield; his siblings, Carol Block, Rosemary (Ernest) Anzivino and David Gallagher; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends and his beloved dog, Abby.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Chuck” W. Gallagher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.