WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad M. Mathews of Warren passed away from a congenital heart defect on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9:39 a.m. in the UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon with his loving family by his side. He was 36 years old.

Chad was born in Warren, on November 27, 1985, the son of Gary and Patricia Border Mathews.

He attended Howland High School and was an auto mechanic for T&C Automotiv,e as well as a professional dirt track racer.

Chad was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He enjoyed the outdoors spending his free time being surrounded by nature. He would often take motorcycle rides at dusk so that he could stop to watch the sunset. His greatest passion was being a dirt track racer. His family and friends were his world and he enjoyed his time being surrounded by the love they all shared.

He is survived by his mother, Patti Heaton of Niles; his father and stepmother, Gary and Annie Mathews of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; his wife, Beth Comanescu, who was the love of his life; his children, Carissa and Ethan; a brother, David Monroe and his dog, Belle.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

All services will be private.

