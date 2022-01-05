BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy Kappler of Boardman passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 4:22 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus. She was 64 years old.

Cathy was born in Youngstown on May 1, 1957, the daughter of the late Howard G. Stockslager and Marcella Brown.

She was a 1976 graduate of South Range High School and Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

Ms. Kappler was a member of Paradise Church in Canfield.

She cherished the memories she made with her family while playing cards around the table.

She is survived by two daughters, Amy (Bret) Dorfman and Kelly Kappler (Stoney Broadsword); a half-sister, Bonnie Fury and grandchild, Alexander Dorfman.

In addition to her parents, Howard “Glen” Stockslager and Marcella Brown, Cathy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Howard “Glen” Stockslager, Jr. and Ronald Stockslager.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

