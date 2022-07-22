NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Cathy” A. Curry of Niles passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 12:57 a.m. in her residence. She was 65.

Cathy was born February 10, 1957, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ann Galkis Boughner.

She attended Ursuline High School and Youngstown East. Then furthered her education at Choffin School of Nursing to become an LPN.

Cathy worked for several area healthcare services focusing on home health including Ashley’s Place and Callos Nursing.

Cathy was of Catholic faith.

She enjoyed watching TV. She was known for her singing and dancing. Cathy was a great dancer but not the best singer. She never let this stop her from enjoying the moment. She was a great cook and enjoyed taking care of her family and friends whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her son, Jesse Curry of Niles; sisters, Marge Matovich of Niles and Paula Bozzacco of Eastlake; a brother, Richard (Barbara) Boughner of Boardman; two sisters-in-law, Chris Boughner and Carol Boughner and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband, Gary Lee Curry, whom she married on December 28, 1992 and her siblings, Patricia (John) Collins, Jesse “Cha Cha” Boughner, Robert Boughner and infant brother, Jimmy Boughner.

Friends and family may make a donation and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to defray funeral costs.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine “Cathy” A. Curry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.