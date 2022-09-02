VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Poorbaugh of Vienna passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 75 years old.

Catherine was born on August 16, 1947, in Warren, the daughter of the late James Orlen and Sadie Boyd Martin Phillips.

She was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mrs. Poorbaugh was employed at WCI Steel, where she worked in loss prevention. She retired in 2015 after 14 years of employment.

Catherine married her husband, Gail Leroy Poorbaugh on May 22, 1982.

She was a member of New Life Community Church in Vienna and spent many hours reading her Bible.

In her free time, Catherine enjoyed camping and crocheting. She had a soft spot for her animal friends, spending hours watching her birds or feeding her deer. Her dog Joey was her constant companion, always by her side. Catherine was a beautiful soul and cared deeply for people, always giving hugs and getting them in return. Her time with her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy and she will be greatly missed.

Catherine is survived by a daughter, Karen (James) Fowler of Vienna, Ohio; a son, William Poorbaugh of Vienna; a brother, Robert Phillips of Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Gail Marie Fowler, James O. Fowler, Michaeley Poorbaugh and Skylar Poorbaugh.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Gail Leroy Poorbaugh, who passed away on January 4, 2022; and three brothers, Allen, Thomas and Richard Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the family to help defray funeral costs.

At Catherine’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

