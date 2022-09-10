NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old.

Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie.

She attended Niles City School System.

Ms. Bobbie was a loving mother, daughter and sister.

In her spare time, Carrie enjoyed working on various types of crafts and art projects. Some of the crafts she made for others will be forever cherished.

She is survived by her father, Jerry A. Bobbie; a son, Cody Bobbie; a brother, Jesse Bobbie; three sisters, Barbara Hudson, Tracy Bobbie and Gerri Bianco. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Carrie was preceded in death by her mother.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.