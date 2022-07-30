WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Durig, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

Caroline was born in Warren on April 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Juna Scott Palmer.

She worked various jobs throughout her life but most importantly she was a loving homemaker, wife and mother.

Mrs. Durig enjoyed taking road trips to the casino, where you could find her playing cards or watching her numbers at the local bingo halls.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Durig, whom she married over 35 years ago; two sons, Mark (Leslie) Dane of North Ogden, Utah and Keven (Karen) Dane of Newbury Park, California; eight siblings, Charlie, Danny, Walter, Edie, Warren Palmer, Joann Di Cola, Helen King and June Wood; six grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Joshua and Jimmy.

In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by seven siblings, Eva, Richard, Patricia, Dwight, George, Thomas and John Palmer.

At Caroline’s request there will be no calling hours and for those that knew her to celebrate her life.

