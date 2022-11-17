WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kelley Kerr, 92, of Warren, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born, August 19, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Kelley.

She was a graduate of Salem High School and Randolph Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia.

She is survived by her three children, John N. Kerr (Siri) of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, James A. Kerr (Rebecca) of Easley, South Carolina and Julia Kelley Repasky (Jeff) of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Kerr of Warren and her brother, Dr. Joseph F. Kelley of Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Carol’s request the funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

