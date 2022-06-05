NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Johnson of Diamond passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. She was 73 years old.

Carol was born on December 5, 1949, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Myers Glew.

She loved listening to her radio while working jigsaw puzzles. Carol also loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them.

Carol is survived by her son, Jerry Kiefer, who she resided with and his children, Nicolette Kiefer and Tyler Kiefer; a daughter, Janice Savol Stanley; her granddaughter, Sarah Stanley and a great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernie.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

