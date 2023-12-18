NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Helen Mays of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 2:02 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital. She was 74.

Carol was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1949, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alma Brown.

Mrs. Mays was a graduate of Perry High School.

She worked as a nurse’s aide for numerous years and was training to be a licensed phlebotomist.

She was of Christian faith.

In her spare time, Carol enjoyed looking on the internet for new recipes to try. She was always adding to the many types of cookies she would bake around the holidays. She was a painter and was currently teaching herself how to play the organ. Carol also enjoyed playing Monopoly and was known for her high score in electronic Yatzee. Her greatest joy was doting over her husband, Roger, her spoiled Yorkshire Terrier, Dolly nd her many nieces and nephews.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Rondal “Roger” Mays, who she married on September 28, 1985; a niece and three nephews; two great-nieces and four great-nephews and two great-great-nieces and a great-great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park privately at a later date.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.