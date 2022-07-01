WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Eileen Pompili, 58, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:14 a.m. in her residence.

She was born December 14, 1963, in Warren, the daughter of the late Willard C. and Beverly (Double) McCauley.

Carol was a 1981 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked for the Trumbull County Child Support Enforcement Agency for many years.

She loved roller skatin,g as well as attending the concerts held at the Warren Amphitheater. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with them.

Survivors include her son, Tyler James (Briana) Foster of Warren; a sister, Georgia Alicea and her brother, Roger (Sandy) McCauley.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sharon Nichols and Eunice Howell.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

