MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Reizian Rivera of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 7:42 a.m. from injuries sustained in a car accident in Menasha, Wisconsin. She was 21 years old.

Carla was born in Warren on October 17, 2001, the daughter of Robert John Reizian and Carolyn McGinnis.

She was a 2020 graduate of McDonald High School and was currently in her second year in college studying to become a dentist. Carla worked at Tyson Foods, INC as a packer while working on her studies.

She was of Baptist Faith. Carla was a social butterfly and loved being surrounded by her friends and family. She was loyal to others and her giggling was infectious. She had a deep love for the Hispanic culture beginning in high school where she learned to use the language fluently, and as she got older she loved learning new Latin recipes to cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing video games.

She is survived by her loving parents, Robert John Reizian and Carolyn McGinnis both of McDonald; her siblings, Justin Wilson of Hubbard, and Alexis Wilson of Youngstown; her grandmother, Rosalie McGinnis of Niles; her ex-husband and friend, Janier Rivera; Aunts, Carla Scites of Niles, Mary Jo (Thomas) Eckenrode of Niles, Lois Welsh of Edgewater, Maryland and Lisa McGinnis of Niles; nephews, Rowan, and Emery Wilson both of Hubbard; and several cousins.

Carla was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James McGinnis; paternal grandmother, Mary Keleshian; and 2 uncles, Nick McGinnis and Harry Rayzian.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

