VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Phillip Elson of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 6:22 p.m. in his residence. He was 74.

Carl was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 12, 1949, the son of the late John Thomas and Margie Dora Strader Elson.

He was a 1967 graduate from West Port High in Kansas City. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the US Army.

He worked as an assembler for General Motors until his retirement after 38 years.

In his spare time, Carl enjoyed playing softball and riding his bike. He had a soft spot for animals and was also a collector of everything from baseball cards to pens. Carl also loved mowing lawns so much he would mow for others besides his own.

He is survived by his daughter, Lonna Kay Elson of Las Vegas, NV; and a brother, John Adrian (Vicki) Elson of Kansas.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by an infant son, John Thomas; a brother, Glenn Emis; and a sister Madolyn Elson-Piper.

A celebration of life will be held this Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at 324 Niles Vienna Rd., Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

