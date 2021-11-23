Candy S. Hurton, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy S. Hurton of Cortland lost a hard-fought courageous battle with an undiagnosed illness and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 6:47 p.m. She did not have Covid.

Her husband of 37 years held her hand along with her daughter, Jessica, as she peacefully fell into eternal rest. She was 66 years old.

She will be deeply, sadly and endlessly missed with a void, that can never be filled, by her loving husband and family.

Candy retired in 2020 from the Trumbull County Recorder’s Office after 20 plus years of service where she worked as deputy recorder.

Candy was a Christian and gave her heart and life to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Those who knew her knew she was an accomplished chef and loved cooking for and feeding anyone. She had an amazing generous heart and loved to share her talents in the kitchen with family, friends and strangers. Candy was also an accomplished artist and loved crafting.

She also earned her B.S. degree from YSU and was successful as a court reporter.

Candy is survived by her devastated, heartbroken, loving husband, John J. Hurton, Jr., whom she married December 9, 1983; her mother, Joyce Davis; a son, Timothy (Gie) Foreman; a daughter, Jessica (Jodi) Foreman; two sisters, Cathy and Ganel; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Journey Rose and Jackson James; two nephews, Ryan and Bryan and three nieces, Ashley, Chelsea and Rachael.

In addition to her father, Candy was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Don and Ganel Fullerton; her sister, Dawn and grandson, Jameson.

There is so much more that could be said of this wonderful woman; the world truly lost one of the good ones but the world’s loss is Heaven’s gain.

I know that Candy would want to thank all the doctors and especially the nurse (who she called her girls and angels) that so wonderfully cared for her during her visits and stays at St. Joseph -Mercy Hospital. That is the kind of heart she had.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Candy’s request there will be no calling hour or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Candy S. Hurton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.