WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Byron R. McCleary, 67, Coudersport, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, after an extended illness.

He was born on June 20, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late R. Robert and Carol Ann (Carson) McCleary.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Anne Constantine McCleary; his brother, William (Teresa) McCleary, Warren and sister, Gayle Cassidy (Russell Putt), Austintown.

Byron was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Level 3, Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

He was a former vestry member of Christ Episcopal Church, Coudersport and had been active in the Eulalia Masonic Lodge #342 Coudersport.

He enjoyed reading, history, baseball and spending time with his family.

His memory will be carried on by his three stepchildren, Kathryn (Thomas) Tangretti, Bethany (Randy Shantel) Redmond and Mark (Silvana Angeli) Zedonek; nieces, Renee (Jeff) Williams, Brenna (Paul) Childress, Mary (Dale) Chatfield and nephews, Michael (Anne Marie) McCleary and Kristian Kender.

He was a great-grand-uncle to 13 nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed by all.

Services will be held in Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

