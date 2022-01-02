NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Lee Bloomer of Niles passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:11 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 49 years old.

Brian was born on November 25, 1972, in Warren, the son of Dave and Alyse Keeley Bloomer.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Brian proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army where he was in the infantry. Following his service, he furthered his education by obtaining his certification as an auctioneer.

Besides his time as an auctioneer, Mr. Bloomer was the owner and operator of his landscaping business, Bloomer Service Work.

He was of Christian Faith. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing video games, and was known as a movie buff. Being an auctioneer fueled his love of collecting antiques. His greatest joy was his family. He loved his time spent with his daughters and especially granddaughter.

He is survived by his parents, Dave Bloomer of Lordstown and Alyse Keeley Bloomer of Springhill, Tennessee; three daughters, Brooke Mighell Bloomer of Niles, Alyse “Tadow” (Sgt. Jonah Webb) Bloomer of Sandusky and Keeley (Nicholas Dobbins) Bloomer of Lordstown; siblings, Alyse Bloomer of Springfield, TN and Tom Bloomer of Sulphur Springs, Texas; a grandchild, Aria Bloomer; nieces, Madison Bloomer and Tiffani (Ronnie) Dunn; a nephew, Brandon (Ali) Bloomer; the mother of his children, Lisa Mighell and his significant other, Robin Howard of Niles.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas R. Keeley, Maxine M. Kleiner, George David Bloomer and Ethel Nellie Petty.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will follow held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446. Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.