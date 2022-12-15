NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenden Kaintz was set free from his battle with substance abuse on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

A private and emotional service was held for his family.

He was at his best these past few months and the time spent with him was a dream come true for us. Brenden was a loving and forgiving person with a kind heart and a warm smile who was always willing to help out when needed. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

