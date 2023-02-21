WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda J. Straley of Warren, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles. She was 80.

Brenda was born on July 18, 1942, in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Oralee Thomas Minder.

She attended Warren Reserve High School.

She was a loving homemaker and found relaxation watching her favorite baseball team, the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Easton.

Brenda is survived by her son, Paul (Jennifer) Straley of Mecca; a grandson, Easton Straley; her sister Thelma Grimmett of Cortland; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as their families.

In addition to her mother, Brenda was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Minder; and her brother, Leroy.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Brenda’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.