MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon S. Sabo of Masury, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, near the Sharpsville Recreational area. He was 39 years old.

Brandon was born in Warren on January 13, 1984, the son of Jeffrey and Sandra Dively Goldner.

He attended Hubbard High School.

Brandon was employed as a truck driver for many years. Recently he purchased his own semi and started a company that he was very proud of.

Mr. Sabo loved being outdoors, fishing at his favorite fishing spot, camping with friends and family, spending quality time in the woods hunting, and enjoying time with his dogs. During his time off, Brandon could be found riding his motorcycle, enjoying hotrods, and traveling. He was always the life of the party and brought a smile to everyone’s face.

He will be deeply missed by all who know him, especially the love of his life and fiancé, Marissa Durig, with whom he made his home. His mother Sandra Goldner of Cortland; a sister, Ashlee (Sam) Morelli of Niles; two stepdaughters, Mia Durig and Lennyn Huff; Brandon was a few weeks away from becoming a father for the first time, his daughter’s name will be, Paisley Grace.

Brandon was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jeffrey Goldner; maternal grandparents, Charles and Lenore Dively; an uncle, Bill Dively.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

