MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Elliot Greathouse of Minerva, Ohio, formerly of Doddridge County, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 4:25 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit following complications from COVID. He was 46 years old.

Brad was born on July 28, 1975, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Randell H. and Beatrice Blizzard Greathouse.

Mr. Greathouse was a 1995 graduate of Doddridge County High School.

Brad was employed for Hogan Transportation and Logistics as a truck driver.

He loved being involved in shaping children’s lives, from volunteering for his grandchildren and best friend’s kids school functions, to just spending time involved in their daily activities. Brad enjoyed riding motorcycles, to relaxing on the couch watching a good 80s or Disney Movie.

His wife, Lisa Carroll Greathouse whom he married in 2008, passed away in 2019.

He is survived by two stepchildren, Robert Duff and Billie Duff; four stepgrandchildren, Nate, Ryleigh, Hunter and Kera; a sister, Terri Greathouse of Harrisville, West Virginia; Brad’s best friend, Teresa Swisher of Minerva, Ohio and a niece, Amanda Greathouse.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memorial contributions can be made to Veterans and Active-Duty National Alliance on Mental Health. Visit www.nami.org for further details.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Brad’s request a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brad Elliot Greathouse, please visit our floral store.