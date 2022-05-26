NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Dillon of Niles passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:56 a.m. after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 76 years old.

Bonnie was born on July 7, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John Harold and Laverne Bertha Timm Myers.

She was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Bonnie worked for Boardman Supply in Boardman and Glenview Manor in Mineral Ridge prior to moving to Glendale, Arizona in 1993. While in Glendale, she worked for Safeway Inc. until her retirement in 2010. She then moved back to Ohio to be near her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Kelly Dillon of Columbus, Robert P. Dillon III of Austintown and Shannon (Dan) Stredney of Niles; her identical twin sister, Barbara Stover of Howland; six grandchildren, Nicolas Clark, Robert Strohmeyer, Jesse Strohmeyer, Calley Kundel, Tyler Dillon and Kacey Stredney and many friends, neighbors and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a brother Thomas and two sisters, Nancy and Caroline.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

