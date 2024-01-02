BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill G. Burns, 85 of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Bill was born, the son of Raymond R. and Mamie Susan (Neal) Burns, on January 12, 1938, in Indore, West Virginia.

Bill was a good husband and he loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. He was a man of God who had a very giving heart and a wonderful smile. Bill enjoyed helping others any chance he could. He loved to read, especially the Bible, watching westerns and down-home cooking.

“I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too, I think of you in silence I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part, God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart…”

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joann Burns; his children, Rebecca Smith, Billy Burns, David Burns and Sharon Quartucci; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph Burns and sister, Doris Burns.

Arrangements handled by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

