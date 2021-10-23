Beverly Marie McCauley, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Marie McCauley, 80, of Niles, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 4:31 p.m., with her family by her side.

She was born May 29, 1941, in Warren, the daughter of the late Marion and Edith (Hudson) Double.

Beverly was retired from Shepherd of the Valley where she worked as a nurse’s aide.

She loved watching old western movies and pro bull riding. Her favorite hobby was crocheting afghans.

Survivors include her two daughters, Georgia Alicea and Carol Pompili; her son, Roger (Sandy) McCauley; a sister, Roanna (Carl) Woeters; brother-in-law, Roy L. McCauley; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and her furbaby, Charlie.

In addition to her parents; Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Willard McCauley; two daughters, Sharon Nichols and Eunice Howell; sisters, Emma Dean and Donna Derflinger and a brother, Ward Double.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation 10810 E. 45th St.,

Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

