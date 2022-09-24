WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Trebilcock of Warren, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:40 a.m. in her residence with her family by her side. She was 89 years old.

Beverly was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on December 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Alfred C. and Ethel Mathews Gloeckner.

She was a graduate of East Liverpool High School.

Mrs. Trebilcock was an ordained minister who took great pride in preaching the word of God to patience in hospitals, correction facilities and conducting weddings and funerals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and great grandma.

Jean as she was affectionately known by family and friends was a member of Pleasant Valley Church. She had a beautiful relationship with her Lord and savior. Jean conducted Bible Studies in her home with her friends and whomever would like to participate, and in her private time read the Bible from cover to cover. Jean hosted her own radio program called “praises” located in Canton, Ohio and aired on Saturday evenings with her great spiritual leader and friend Frank Amedia. She also dressed as Raggedy Ann and visited schools and churches to teach about Jesus. Her favorite Bible verse was “Praise the Lord” you would find this stated on any cards or checks, along with this she would pass out little red Bibles and ask the person if they knew Jesus. Another phrase she said was “Hallelujah!”

She loved to snack on her favorite ice cream from her favorite spot, Katie’s Korners, while watching her Christian Programming. Jean also was an excellent cook and looked forward to preparing meals for her family to enjoy.

Her husband, Lionel Trebilcock, whom she married September 16, 1997, passed away on September 13, 2011.

She is survived by four children, Kim (Donald) Cole of Vero Beach, Florida , Michael (Liz) DelBono of Warren, Corky Trebilcock of Liberty and Gary (Sue) Trebilcock of Canfield; a brother, Alfred “Bud” Gloeckner of Chester, West Virgina; 11 grandchildren, Niki Jean Cole, Jonathan (Melissa) Cole, David Cole, Harry (Nicole) Cotterman, Michael Joseph (Allie) DelBono, Jr., Giavona Rose DelBono, Chip (Cindy) Trebilcock, Ron Trebilcock, Barbara Trebilcock, Garrett Trebilcock, and Gavin Trebilcock; 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda (Donald) Cotterman; a daughter-in-law Shirley Trebilcock and a brother, Jack Gloeckner.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice and Home Instead. Also, a special thank you to Jean’s full time caregiver, Tanya Baryak.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jean’s name to Warren Family Mission 155 Tod Avenue NW Warren, OH 44485 or Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Youngstown, OH 44510.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley Church, 2055 Pleasant Valley Road Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the Pleasant Valley Church, 2055 Pleasant Valley Rd. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

