Beverly A. Bancroft, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Bancroft (Harper) of Niles entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1:11 p.m. in Windsor House at Omni Manor Health Care Center. She was 80 years old.

Beverly was born in Warren on January 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth White Pelton.

She was a 1959 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Beverly retired from State Farm Insurance in California and previously locally worked for General Motors.

She was a member of Niles First Christian Church until moving to California where she attended St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was very involved in both churches, volunteering for mobile meals and other such programs. She enjoyed helping others and felt a strong civic duty to her community.

In her spare time, she enjoyed raising her family and baking.

Beverly is survived by her four children, Raymond L. Harper III of Niles, Bruce E. Harper of Andover, David J. (Barbara) Harper of Niles and Heather R. (David) Puz of Niles; four grandchildren, Eric D. (Hannah) Harper, Alexander J. Harper, Anastasia Puz and Dylan Puz and she also will be greatly missed her long-time caretaker, Sarah Richard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James E. Pelton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Niles Community Services, 401 Vienna Avenue STE 2, Niles, OH 44446.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.