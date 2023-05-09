WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jo Pinto of Warren, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. She was 75.

Betty was born in Mill Creek, West Virginia on October 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret Currence Herald.

She was a graduate of Windham High School.

Following high school, Betty earned her associate degree in computer science through Kent State University.

Mrs. Pinto worked for the Ohio State Trustees Office Bankruptcy Division preparing cases for court.

In Betty’s spare time she enjoyed reading and shopping. She loved being surrounded by her family and cherished all the memories she made with her loving grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie (Clarence) Custer; a son in law, Mario Bernabe; four siblings, Loretta (Jerry) Calvert, Gilberta (Nick) Taylor, Kelly Demsey and Eddie Herald; eight grandchildren, April Pinto, Christopher (Rachel) Perks, Dakota Demarco, Patrick Custer, Kimberly Custer, Anthony Bernabe, Olivia Bernabe and Faith Chamberlin; and ten great- grandchildren, Trevor Pinto, Thomas Fisher, Fayth Perks, Tricia Perks, Christopher Perks, Jr., Hannah Custer, Zackary Fisher, Jacob Fisher, Shawn Fisher, Jr. and James Luther; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adrianna Marcum and Shawn Fisher III.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Bernabe; two sisters, Lucy Taylorin and Wanda Armstrong and two brothers, Johnny and Steven Herald.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Leon’s Sports Bar & Grill 1111 Niles Cortland Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Jo Pinto, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.