WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Belinda Williams of Warren passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 57 years old.

Belinda was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 20, 1964, the daughter of the late Milton Earl Williams and Lessie Moses.

Following high school, Belinda furthered her education at Fortis College where she graduated with an associate degree.

She was a loving homemaker and mother to her five sons. She enjoyed cooking and in her spare time she loved playing games.

Ms. Williams is survived by, Jayquan Douglas, Shaun Douglas, Trey Douglas, Germayne Williams and Darryl Cofield, Jr.; four sisters, Ethel Wilbert, Gena Washington, Frances Washington and Sabrina Washington; a brother, Milton Williams, Jr.; three grandchildren, Zandra Douglas, Jaliyah Douglas and Gabriel James Danko and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dekkel Williams.

At Belinda’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

