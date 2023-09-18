NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Morgan of Niles passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 8:35 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 69.

Barbie was born on April 30, 1954, in Alliance, the daughter of the late Clayton and Susan A. Knipp Bryant.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Barbie was an active member of Shiloh Full Gospel Church in Girard where she was a member of the Praise Team and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a talented singer and enjoyed singing her favorite song at the church.

Most importantly, she loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Pete” Morgan, who she married on March 29, 1981; a daughter, Shannon (Geoff) Tuttle; a sister, Shirley (Rai) McGee of Garrettsville; two brothers, Randy (Donna) Bryant of Nashville, Tennessee and Dale (Lili) Bryant of Nashville, Tennessee and Timothy Culver of Niles; four grandchildren, Cyhra, Bobbi Jo, Lane and Dacee and a great-grandchild, Carmin.

In addition to her parents, Barbie was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Culver.

Calling hours will be on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Wade Hartzell Sr. pastor of Shiloh Full Gospel Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

