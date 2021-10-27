Barbara B. Young, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara B. Young, 96, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

She was born January 17, 1925, in Mercer County, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Mildred and Kenneth Brugler.

She lived nearly her entire life in Warren, Ohio, graduating from Warren G. Harding in June of 1943. She attended Baldwin Wallace College.

She married the love of her life, Dr. Jack E. Young on May 27, 1944. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before his passing on December 27, 1997. They enjoyed many years at their cottage at Sandy Lake and traveled the world together.

They have three children, Gary (Chris) Young of Westminster, Colorado, Linda (Earl) Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana and Cathy (Jerry) Cox of Cicero, Indiana. Her loving grandchildren include, Stephanie (Glen) Lebal, Chrissie Bradshaw-Powers, Michael (Jennifer) Young, Matthew (Erica) Young, Megan (Joe) Schmidt, Ryan Williams, Kim (Seth) Angell, Kelly (Jeremy) Knox and Mark (Hali) Abruzzo. She adored her great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Jack, Eric, Jillian, Cameron, Blake, Caroline, Connor, Anthony, Natalie, Joey, Morgan, Jameson, Jackson and Christina, along with her stepgreat-grandchildren and wonderful nieces and nephews.

She served, gave generously and loved her friends and family deeply.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Warren, Ohio, United Methodist Women, Women’s Church Golf and Bowling Leagues, Morning Light Chapter of Eastern Star, Trumbull Country Club, former member of Junior Crafts, Trumbull Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Women’s Auxiliary to Corydon Palmer Dental Society and the Trumbull County Duplicate Bridge Club where she achieved a Life Master.

She loved all sports, bridge and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Kurt Dillon and her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Jeanie Brugler.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Howland United Methodist Church 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Internment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

