WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik.

She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School, and soon after, she married Daniel Savage, her beloved and devoted spouse.

They moved to Warren and raised their family of three children, Carol, Thomas, and David.

She worked at a variety of places over her 85 years, from Packard Elec, Cesta’s Golden Gate, the Executive Inn, a restaurant critic for the local paper, Giant Eagle groceries, K-Mart, and Community Skilled Nursing Home, plus. She attended the local branch of KSU and was looking to always learn more in the areas of writing and theater. When her children were young, she was an avid volunteer at the neighborhood school and worked in the library, and she was heavily involved with Little League Baseball as a coach in the community.

Barb was an exceptional cook, baker, and gardener, always sharing with family, friends and coworkers who would always ask for her breads and cinnamon rolls. She was also a second mom to many of her children’s’ friends, so her home was full of activity, love, and joy.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, of those, she leaves behind her cherished husband Daniel of 67 years; her children, Carol (Sky), and Thomas; her three grandchildren, Cassandra (James), David (Jessica), and Dalton (Josalynn) and one great-grandchildren Moira; along with her seven siblings, Paul Hrubik, Janet Bananno, Josephine Bingham, Joseph Hrubik, Nancy (Frank) Davis, Louise (Donald) Simpson and Ronald (Diane) Hrubik; and many cousins nieces and nephews.

She is not only preceded in death by her parents but also by her son David Savage.

There will be a calling hour on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Ave Niles, Ohio 44446.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or your local Veterans Organization in her name please.

Daughter, Farmer, Spouse, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Little League Coach, Actress, Writer, Provider for Military Families, Friend and Confident. Thanks for bringing joy to those around you. Family, friends, strangers, all. All will remember the light you shared.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara A. Savage, please visit our floral store.