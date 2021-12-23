NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Toot of New Waterford entered the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 7:42 p.m. in Windsor House at Parkside. He was 78 years old.

Arthur was born on July 20, 1943, in Columbiana, the son of the late Harry L. and Olive May Votow Toot.

He was a 1960 graduate of Columbiana High School.

Mr. Toot was a mason and a contractor all over Columbiana County, he was most proud of building a family home. In addition to his construction background, Arthur also was a farmer, taking care of his 13-acre farm with his sons, raising both cows and sheep.

Art as he was affectionately known by his friends and family was an active member of Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Over a ten-year period, Art taught bible study at the church, so others could hear and learn God’s good word.

Earlier in life, Art was a member of a youth bowling league that won the championship. He was a talented guitar player and taught himself how to play a particular style of fingerpicking. He was the former President of the Ohio American AG. Most importantly he was the foundation of his loving family. Art was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. He always took the time to offer advice or share a joke with anyone who needed it. While he will be missed here on earth, he will live on forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Terrill Jackson Toot, whom he married May 5, 1963; his children, Chris (Lori) Toot of East Palestine, Travis (Brenda) Toot of New Waterford, and Shane (Maureen) Toot of New Waterford; 13 grandchildren, Malorie (Francis) Figley, Travis (Angie) Toot, Jessie Toot, Shane Toot, Brian (Brittany) Toot, Tiffany (Ron) Dunn, David Liptay, Kayleigh, Tyler and Shana Toot; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jan “Terri” (Bob) Flaherty, Dorlene Kelley, Norman Toot and John Hoth.

In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his brother, John Hoth and brother-in-law, Carl Kelley.

At Art’s request, a celebration of life service will be held with his family and friends at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.