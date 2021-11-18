Arthur E. Scott, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur E. Scott, of Niles, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 7:41 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 72 years old.

Mr. Scott was born on February 2, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of the late Earl W. and Catherine A. DePasquale Scott.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Following high school, he furthered his education at the Kent State Trumbull Police Academy.

Mr. Scott retired in May of 2021 after 21 years of service as a security officer for Trumbull County Job and Family Services. Prior to his employment for Trumbull County, Arthur owned and operated, Saw Tree Services for over 20 years.

Art, as he was known by family and friend, was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish.

Art loved music and excelled in playing the drums. He played in various bands throughout the valley, including The Classics, The Fantasticks, and most recently Big Daddy Burl. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting whenever he had the opportunity to.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela S. Rummell Scott whom he married June 22, 1992; a daughter, Michele Glass of Niles; a son, Michael Scott of McDonald; a brother, Jim (Sandy) Scott of Niles; two grandchildren, Robert and Celina.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.