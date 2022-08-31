SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold Best of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in his residence. He was 77 years old.

Arnold was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1945, the son of the late Jesse W. and Pearl W. Collar Best.

Mr. Best proudly owned and operated his own logging company for over 40 years. He retired in 2011.

He frequently attended the Life Center of Mercer County.

Arnold enjoyed chatting with his niece, Jackie, his brother, Bill and all of his close friends. Mr. Best enjoyed taking walks throughout the area into his early 70’s.

He is survived by a brother, Bill (Georgina) Best of Ransomville, New York and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arnold was preceded in death by, his wife, Patricia Hyson who passed away on September 27, 2010; a son, Kenny Rowles; brothers, Bud, Ted and Jesse Best; sisters, Ethel Best and June Maines.

At Arnold’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

