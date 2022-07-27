WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Tountas, Jr. of Warren passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 5:56 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 51 years old.

Anthony was born in Youngstown on May 2, 1971, the son of Anthony Tountas Sr. and Valeria Tountas.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Following high school, Anthony graduated from the Pittsburgh Culinary Institute.

He was an extremely talented chef, working at numerous area restaurants but mostly he was known for being the executive chef for Buena Vista Café for over 20 years.

Anthony loved being a chef and used his talents to gather people together whether he was hosting a party or just hanging out in his garage with friends. He loved to travel, learning about new foods and techniques. He and his wife Gwen would take day trips to local areas such as Pittsburgh and Cleveland to enjoy their time shopping, adding to his fine wine collection and eating at different restaurants. He was known for his meticulous care for things such as his yard, driveway, truck, or even his need for a haircut every week. This attention to detail made him the person everyone loved to be around. He was a caring person and was wonderful to those who worked with him, always taking the time to teach and inspire them instead of criticizing. His greatest joy was his family, but especially his son who he cherished and his wife, who he loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Strock Tountas, whom he married November 21, 2015; a son, Anthony Brandon Tountas of Youngstown; his mother, Valeria (Joe Pitzulo) Tountas of Poland; father, Anthony Tountas, Sr. of Youngstown; a sister, Denise Johnston of Boardman; father in law, Dennis Strock; 3 brothers-in-law, Philip (Kelly) Strock, Ethan (Amber) Strock, and Christopher Strock; and nephews, Logan Johnston, Todd Johnston, Benjamin Strock and baby boy Strock who is on the way.

Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann McGinn; and mother-in-law, Mary Janice Strock.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church 180 Belvedere Ave NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Internment will take place in Southington Township.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony Tountas, Jr., please visit our floral store.