WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Liccardi, 69 of Warren, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:32 a.m. in Mercy Health-St. Joseph Hospital.

Born June 26, 1954, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Charles and Dora Liccardi.

He was a 1972 graduate of Howland High School.

Following high school, Anthony proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1979. Serving through the Vietnam War, he earned his rank of Corporal as well as a five-time Rifle Expert.

He worked as a Warren City Firefighter until 1992.

He was of Christian Faith.

Anthony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, bowling and watching his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids.

He leaves behind his wife, Deborah (Miller) Liccardi who he was devoted to for over 43 years; three children, Sarah Elizabeth (Daryl) Matis of Warren, Jamie Liccardi of Niles and David (Sarah) Liccardi of Warren; five grandchildren, Katie Bankston, Michael Bankston, Jr., Gabriel Bankston, Elijah Liccardi and Ethan Melendez; as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.

A private memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

